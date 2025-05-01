Hundreds of thousands of Cubans have joined a May Day rally in Havana to protest a more-than-six-decade US trade embargo of the island and Washington's restrictions on its international medical missions.

Thursday's rally was the first major demonstration since 2022, although the communist-ruled nation, which is mired in a deep economic crisis, has seen several smaller protests over a crippling shortage of fuel.

The demonstrators filled a large avenue stretching from the famous seafront Malecon esplanade to the seat of government in Revolution Square.

A group of doctors and nurses marched past a memorial to nationalist hero Jose Marti chanting "Down with the blockade" and "Long live free Cuba."

They were watched by former president Raul Castro, brother of the late Fidel, and current president Miguel Diaz-Canel.

Trump's sanctions on the island