The Israeli army has pushed into southern Syria’s Quneitra province, marking the second such violation in two days.

Syria’s state-run Alikhbaria TV reported on Friday that Israeli forces advanced around the village of Saida al Hanout in rural Quneitra and set up a checkpoint separating the village from the nearby Maghatra farm, without providing further details.

Syrian news agency Sana also said that three Israeli military vehicles had advanced west of Saida al Hanout and erected a checkpoint between the village and the farm.

Israeli incursions in Quneitra have recently intensified, with locals complaining of advances into their farmland, as well as the destruction of hundreds of acres of forests, arrests of residents, and the establishment of military checkpoints.