"Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated. Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace," President Donald Trump said in an address after the strikes.

Here is a roundup of the key reactions:

Iran

'Everlasting consequences' - Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the US attacks as "outrageous" and said his country had a right to defend its sovereignty.

"The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences," he posted on social media, calling the attacks "lawless and criminal" behaviour.

Araghchi later said the United States and Israel crossed "a very big red line" with the attacks, and said he would head to Moscow later Sunday for talks with President Vladimir Putin.

Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Trump, saying the attacks would "help lead the Middle East and beyond to a future of prosperity and peace".

"Your bold decision to target Iran's nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history," Netanyahu said in a video message, adding that the attacks demonstrated "America has been truly unsurpassed".

He also told Israelis that his promise to destroy Iran's nuclear facilities had been "fulfilled".

European Union

The European Union's top diplomat Kaja Kallas called for de-escalation and a return to negotiations.

"I urge all sides to step back, return to the negotiating table and prevent further escalation," Kallas wrote on X, adding that Iran must not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and that EU foreign ministers would discuss the situation Monday.

Russia

Russia "strongly condemned" the bombings, calling them "irresponsible" and a "gross violation of international law". "A dangerous escalation has begun, fraught with further undermining of regional and global security," the Russian foreign ministry added.

United Nations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the strikes a "dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge".

"There is no military solution. The only path forward is diplomacy. The only hope is peace," Guterres said in a statement.

Britain

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called on Iran to "return to the negotiating table and reach a diplomatic solution to end this crisis".

"Iran can never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and the US has taken action to alleviate that threat," Starmer said on X, adding that "stability in the region is a priority".