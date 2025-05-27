King Charles III was given an enthusiastic welcome by Canadians who turned out in droves to see their monarch on his historic visit to open parliament, as part of the pushback against US President Donald Trump's annexation threats.

The 76-year-old king, who is Canada's head of state as part of the Commonwealth, was greeted at the airport by Prime Minister Mark Carney on Monday, who has invited him to give an address opening Canada's new legislature on Tuesday.

"This historic honour matches the weight of our times," Carney said.

On their first stop in the Canadian capital, the royals visited a farmer's market, where they were cheered by thousands of Canadians.

The king also dropped the puck for a street hockey game.

The so-called throne speech outlining the government's priorities is typically given by the British monarch's representative in Canada, the governor general.

Queen Elizabeth II, the king's late mother, delivered a throne speech in Canada just twice during her long reign, in 1957 and 1977.

Charles, making his first visit to Canada since his coronation, has never commented on Trump's repeated talk of making Canada the 51st US state.

But he will be closely watched for any comments on Canada's sovereignty, and on trade.

Trump has slapped tariffs on Canadian goods, including sector-specific levies on autos, steel and aluminium, rattling the Canadian economy, although he has suspended some of them pending negotiations.

'Momentous occasion'

Queen Camilla is accompanying Charles on the 24-hour visit to Ottawa.