Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that Türkiye expects Iraq to fight the PKK terrorist group with the same determination it showed in its battle against Daesh, highlighting the progress made in the joint fight against terrorism.

Speaking to Iraq’s UTV television, Fidan said relations between Türkiye and Iraq have an indispensable dimension and importance due to their intertwined history, geography, culture, and beliefs.

"Our relations with our neighbours Syria, Iraq, and Iran are fundamental relations. Something that happens there affects us. Something that happens to us affects them. So we always hope the situation in Iraq is exceptionally good and that all problems such as economic, political, and security issues are resolved."

Fidan said Türkiye has been trying to stand by Iraq, especially within the perspective put forward by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the last 20 years.

“Because Iraq has gone through really difficult times in the last 20 years. There has been occupation, civil war, and the fight against terrorism. There are various ongoing struggles. This keeps Iraq in a situation where it cannot reach the capacity it should use. So Türkiye asks itself, what can we do to help Iraq solve its problems, how can we help, how can Iraq's sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, internal peace, and development continue? We have policies for this."

Telling how 27 agreements were signed during Erdogan's visit to Iraq last year, Fidan noted that they support the efforts of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al Sudani to develop services such as infrastructure in his country.

Following those agreements, dozens of meetings were held at various levels on water, energy, security, trade, and the landmark Development Road project, Fidan said, pointing to the work of Sudani and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

Fidan said they continue to work on many issues such as energy, agriculture, irrigation, and transportation in a way that will benefit both countries.

Fidan said that they would like to see an Iraq that has achieved internal peace, is free from international and environmental problems, and utilises its own energy resources with its own independent will, pointing out that Iraq is a rich country with many resources and can contribute to itself and the region.

Underlining that the PKK is a terrorist group that threatens Türkiye and has occupied many lands in Iraq, especially Sinjar, Fidan said: “Now, of course, it is important for the Iraqi government to develop certain measures against the PKK, both for its own security and for regional security.”

The PKK often hides out in Iraq to plot terrorist attacks on Türkiye.

Stressing that it is in no one’s interest for Iraq to be a place that turns into a proxy war between sects, Fidan said that this should be overcome with maturity and Iraq should be stabilised.

Fidan said: “Iraq belongs to all Iraqis, whether Shia, Sunni, Turkmen, Kurdish, or Ezidi, and we support this policy of Mr. Sudani. But of course, some conflicts and disagreements that have emerged in recent years still nurture some feelings.



We hope that our intention as Türkiye is to see Iraq both develop itself and overcome its own problems with a constructive policy."

Expectation from Iraq is to eradicate PKK

Asked if the cooperation between Türkiye and Iraq in the fight against terrorism should be further developed, Fidan said that the cooperation mechanism between the two countries has developed in recent years based on security and that Türkiye has opened its market and defence industry capabilities in the field to Iraq.

Fidan said this strategic decision was made by Erdogan, who instructed the Turkish defence industry, National Defence Ministry.



"Of course, at the point we have reached in the fight against terrorism with Iraq, we expect the same fight against the PKK as Iraq fought against Daesh. But at the point we have reached now, first of all, there was a step taken (by Iraq) to legally define the PKK as a threat. We welcome this. We hope that the Iraqi government, I believe that Iraqi patriots will fight the PKK, which occupies Iraqi territory, both in the Kurdish region and in the Arab region.



We hope that this terrorist group, which associates with many international groups that are not clear where it takes orders from, will be cleared from Iraqi territory, just as it cleaned out Daesh, the sons of Iraq will also clear out the PKK."

On the danger of not eliminating the PKK from Iraq, he said: “Unfortunately, some people think like this: 'This terrorist group was established for Türkiye, let us let it fight.' This is a wrong idea. As I said, there is nothing for us, the damage is done to Iraq. There is arms smuggling, and heroin smuggling, they have tied up the customs with bribes.



They are forcibly recruiting people and are an uncontrolled armed group. Iraq is an independent, national sovereign state. It has a national military element, power, police, intelligence, but there is also an armed PKK outside of all these, in contact with Iraqi elements and not receiving instructions from Iraq."

Call for the terrorist group to lay down its arms

On whether he has any doubts that the terrorist PKK will lay down its arms after the call made from the jailed ringleader of PKK terror group in Imrali prison, Fidan said: “We hope, wish, and want that this call to be heeded and the group to convene a congress just like its leader demanded, and decide to dissolve itself and lay down its arms.



If it does so, the Kurds in Iraq, Türkiye, Syria, and the peoples of the region will benefit greatly. A terrorist element will have transformed itself into another structure. Now the organisation needs to understand this: Iraq, Syria, and Türkiye – we are ready to accept all unarmed stances, but when there is an armed terrorist threat, no one can allow it. My belief and wish is that hopefully this will be done. But if not, whatever has been done so far will be done from now on, but I expect a development soon, frankly."

Asked about Türkiye's relations with the Shia formation in Iraq, he cited how, during a visit to Iraq around a decade ago, President Erdogan said “I am neither Shia nor Sunni, I am a Muslim." Calling Erdogan's stance “historic,” Fidan said that the Shia-Sunni political division in Iraq should be eliminated.

Stating that it is unacceptable for some groups to target Türkiye “because of Türkiye's Sunni identity” and to put the country in a different classification, as well as to develop policies and alliances accordingly, Fidan said: “Both our official stance and our mobility in the field, we are ready to develop relations with all political parties and sons of Iraq in the same way.



We have repeatedly expressed this. There is nothing against our demand to develop relations. I mean, it doesn't matter whether they are Turkmen, Arabs, Sunnis, Kurds, Shias, but there may be some groups that have problems in their intention to develop relations with us. We will hopefully overcome this with mutual trust."

Fidan said: “Now we have good relations with Erbil (Iraq’s Kurdish Regional Government), yes. Really, Mr Massoud Barzani is trying to bring constructive solutions to the problems in the region and in Iraq as much as he can.



We have experienced this with him many times; we see that he is currently making serious efforts, whether in the fight against terrorism or energy issues. The whole region knows how constructive and contributing Mr Nechirvan Barzani is. In other words, he is someone who is really looking for how to solve the problems of the region in a constructive way in all issues. Mr Masrour Barzani, as prime minister of the region, is struggling with how to solve the infrastructure and superstructure problems in the Kurdish region.



In other words, everyone is busy serving their people. Now, when we see this, we are happy. A place where no one is hostile to each other, where everyone wants to serve, where there is mutual interest is the place we want. For Sulaymaniyah, you know we’re not saying the same thing. We hope that our PUK (political party) friends in Sulaymaniyah, like in Erbil, will purify themselves from the terrorist group and move to a ground where they are only occupied with the well-being of their own people."

Turkmens in Iraq

Pointing out that after the dissolution of the Ottoman Empire, there were Turkish minorities in all countries bordering Türkiye, Fidan said that these communities were never involved in separatist movements but in fact played a constructive role.

Fidan said: “Thus, we think it is essential that Turkmens are given all the rights they deserve as respected sons of Iraq. Just like the rights given to all peoples."

Fidan said that the demographic exile of Turkmens due to historical reasons and their weakening due to political concerns in the places where they are located is “a structure that targets Türkiye, not Turkmens.” He added: "But we always say: 'Look, the steps you will take by trying to win over a relatively small community there with such small games will not lead you to victory; on the contrary, you will attract the anger of Türkiye more. Instead, you can use the existing Turkmen population to strengthen ties with Türkiye."

Stressing that Turkmens have never been a source of separatism, terrorism, or crime in Iraq, Fidan said it is unacceptable for some groups to treat Turkmens differently and that they have conveyed their concerns to the necessary authorities and discussed them intensively.