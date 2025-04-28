WORLD
Can India really shut off Pakistan’s water?
Tensions rise as India suspends a key water-sharing treaty
Graphic Designer: Enes Danis, Senior Producer: Mirac Tapan / TRT World
April 28, 2025

New Delhi has suspended the 1960 water treaty with Pakistan, escalating tensions over the attack in Indian-administered Kashmir. Pakistan warns that blocking water flow would be seen as an act of war but India's current infrastructure limits its ability to do so — for now

Why it matters

  • New Delhi has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty after a deadly attack in India-administered Kashmir for which Pakistan denies involvement

  • Over 80% of Pakistan’s farming and a third of its hydro power rely on the Indus basin

  • Islamabad warns blocking water would be seen as an 'act of war'

    Can India actually do it?

  • India’s current infrastructure can't fully block the Indus flow as it lacks enough storage

  • With the treaty frozen, India no longer has to share flood or drought data with Pakistan

  • Over time, India could build new dams and canals without notifying Islamabad

