Turkish citizens aboard the Madleen, a vessel intercepted by Israeli forces while attempting to deliver aid to Gaza, are under close observation, sources from the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said.

The detainees disembarked late Monday night and have since been visited by officials from Türkiye’s Embassy in Tel Aviv.

All kinds of consular support have been provided to the Turkish citizens, and the relatives of the citizens have been informed about the process, sources said on Tuesday.

As part of the latest mission organised by the civil society group "Freedom Flotilla Coalition" aimed at breaking the blockade on Gaza and delivering aid to the region, the 18-metre- (59-feet) long ship set off on June 1 from the San Giovanni Li Cuti Port in Catania, Italy, heading towards Gaza.