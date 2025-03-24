Expressing readiness to advance Ankara’s relations with European countries, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Europe cannot ensure its security without Türkiye.

“The heated debates over past weeks have shown that European security without Türkiye will not be possible,” Erdogan said after a Cabinet meeting in Ankara on Monday.

"Europe’s need for our country has begun to be openly acknowledged, not only in terms of security but also in many areas, from the economy to diplomacy and from trade to social life," he added.

“Türkiye is ready to advance its relations with European countries and the EU in the framework of common interests and mutual respect,” he added.