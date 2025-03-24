TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Europe cannot ensure its security without Türkiye: Erdogan
"Türkiye is ready to advance its relations with European countries and the EU in the framework of common interests and mutual respect," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says.
Europe cannot ensure its security without Türkiye: Erdogan
トルコのエルドアン大統領は、アンカラの大統領府で行われた内閣会議後に声明を発表しました。 / TRT World
March 24, 2025

Expressing readiness to advance Ankara’s relations with European countries, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Europe cannot ensure its security without Türkiye.

“The heated debates over past weeks have shown that European security without Türkiye will not be possible,” Erdogan said after a Cabinet meeting in Ankara on Monday.

"Europe’s need for our country has begun to be openly acknowledged, not only in terms of security but also in many areas, from the economy to diplomacy and from trade to social life," he added.

“Türkiye is ready to advance its relations with European countries and the EU in the framework of common interests and mutual respect,” he added.

Recommended

Türkiye-US ties

Referring to Ankara-Washington relations, Erdogan said it was quite possible that Türkiye-US ties will gain a different momentum in US President Donald Trump's second term.

Erdogan said that in a "cordial" phone call, he and Trump discussed many important issues, including removing all obstacles to the $100 billion trade target.

On March 16, Erdogan and Trump held a phone call during which the Turkish president expressed his full confidence that Ankara and Washington will advance bilateral cooperation through solidarity, a result-oriented approach and a sincere manner in the new era of relations.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit