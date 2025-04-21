Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, has died, the Vatican said in a video statement on Monday. He was 88, and had recently suffered a serious bout of double pneumonia.

Following are reactions to his death:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condoled over the death of Pope Francis, expressing that he was "deeply saddened".

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Pope Francis, the spiritual leader of the Catholic world and Head of State of the Vatican," Erdogan said on X.

Hailing Pope Francis' efforts on the genocide in Gaza, and Palestine issue, the Turkish president said: "Pope Francis was a distinguished statesman and a spiritual leader who valued dialogue among different faith communities. He took initiative in the face of humanitarian tragedies, especially on the Palestinian issue and the genocide in Gaza."

The White House

The White House expressed its condolences.

"Rest in Peace, Pope Francis," the US presidency wrote on X, accompanied by photos of the pontiff meeting President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance on separate occasions.

US Vice President JD Vance

"I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him.

"I was happy to see him yesterday (Sunday), though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the.... homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful."

European Union

Pope Francis "inspired millions, far beyond the Catholic Church, with his humility and love so pure for the less fortunate", Eureopean Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

"My thoughts are with all who feel this profound loss," she wrote on X, adding she hopes his "legacy will continue to guide us all toward a more just, peaceful and compassionate world".

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

Meloni mourned the departure of "a great man, a great shepherd".

"I had the privilege of enjoying his friendship, his advice, his teachings, which never ceased not even during times of trial and suffering," Meloni said in a statement.

French President Emmanuel Macron