President Donald Trump has vowed to "expose" his enemies and seek accountability for prosecutors and officials who pursued legal cases against him during his years out of power, during his speech at the US Justice Department, whose prosecutors had brought some of those cases.

In a rare campaign-style speech at the department's Washington headquarters on Friday, Trump painted a dark picture of its trajectory prior to his return to office in January, saying it had been co-opted by "hacks and radicals."

"As the chief law enforcement officer in our country, I will insist upon and demand full and complete accountability for the wrongs and abuses that have occurred. The American people have given us a mandate — a mandate like few people thought possible," Trump said.

"We will expel the rogue actors and corrupt forces from our government. We will expose, very much expose their egregious crimes and severe misconduct," he added.

"We must be honest about the lies and abuses that have occurred within these walls."

Special Counsel Jack Smith, who has since left the department, dropped both cases after Trump won the November election, citing a longstanding Justice Department policy against prosecuting a sitting president.

Neither reached a trial.

Prosecutors brought those cases after seizing more than 100 classified documents Trump had taken to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida following his first term, and examining his quest to stay in power after falsely claiming he had won the 2020 election.

Praises one judge, attacks others

Trump reiterated his complaints about the cases against him during his speech, praising the federal judge, a Trump nominee, who dismissed the classified documents case.