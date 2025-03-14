US
3 min read
Trump vows to 'expose' his enemies, expel 'rogue actors' from government during his DOJ speech
Trump accused prosecutors of wrong doings and abuses and vowed to demand full accountability during his speech at the Department of Justice.
Trump vows to 'expose' his enemies, expel 'rogue actors' from government during his DOJ speech
Trump reiterated his complaints about the cases against him during his speech, praising the federal judge, a Trump nominee, who dismissed the classified documents case. / AFP
March 14, 2025

President Donald Trump has vowed to "expose" his enemies and seek accountability for prosecutors and officials who pursued legal cases against him during his years out of power, during his speech at the US Justice Department, whose prosecutors had brought some of those cases.

In a rare campaign-style speech at the department's Washington headquarters on Friday, Trump painted a dark picture of its trajectory prior to his return to office in January, saying it had been co-opted by "hacks and radicals."

"As the chief law enforcement officer in our country, I will insist upon and demand full and complete accountability for the wrongs and abuses that have occurred. The American people have given us a mandate — a mandate like few people thought possible," Trump said.

"We will expel the rogue actors and corrupt forces from our government. We will expose, very much expose their egregious crimes and severe misconduct," he added.

"We must be honest about the lies and abuses that have occurred within these walls."

Special Counsel Jack Smith, who has since left the department, dropped both cases after Trump won the November election, citing a longstanding Justice Department policy against prosecuting a sitting president.

Neither reached a trial.

Prosecutors brought those cases after seizing more than 100 classified documents Trump had taken to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida following his first term, and examining his quest to stay in power after falsely claiming he had won the 2020 election.

Praises one judge, attacks others

Trump reiterated his complaints about the cases against him during his speech, praising the federal judge, a Trump nominee, who dismissed the classified documents case.

Recommended

He accused legal experts who publicly commented on those prosecutions of seeking to intimidate judges, while also alleging his defense lawyers faced "corrupt judges" in some of the cases against him.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Friday questioned the authority of federal judges, following an order to the administration to reverse some recent firings of federal workers.

"You cannot have a low-level District Court judge filing an injunction to usurp the executive authority of the president of the United States," Leavitt told reporters.

'Corrupt' media

Trump's speech touched on other issues, including the Ukraine war and immigration.

He also targeted US media, accusing outlets for being "corrupt" and "illegal", mainly naming CNN and MSNBC.

"I believe that CNN and MSNBC, who literally write 97.6 percent bad about me, are political arms of the Democrat Party, and in my opinion, they're really corrupt, and they're illegal. What they do is illegal," Trump said.

Trump claimed that negative media coverage persisted regardless of political outcomes.

"It makes no difference how big a victory I have. I can have the biggest victory in history. It makes no difference what kind of a failure the other side has," he added.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
In Doha, Rubio thanks Qatar, but in Israel, Netanyahu vows attacks
Karen Attiah says WaPo fired her for sharing Charlie Kirk's remarks on Black women
Trump launches law enforcement task force in Memphis, signals Chicago next
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Killer vowed to 'take out' Charlie Kirk, FBI chief reveals
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
Trump threatens national emergency in Washington over ICE dispute
Charlie Kirk's allies warn Americans: Mourn him respectfully or suffer consequences
In US, Kirk's supporters cling to gun rights despite his violent death
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat
Trump's push for peace prize won't sway us: Nobel committee
FBI releases video of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect fleeing scene
US naval base in Annapolis on lockdown as active threat reported
Black universities across US forced to shut after threats amid shock of Charlie Kirk killing
Charlie Kirk shooting sparks false accusations, victims fear retaliation