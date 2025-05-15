POLITICS
2 min read
Türkiye plays ‘multifaceted' role in diplomacy—Zelenskyy
Ukrainian president confirms delegation sent to Istanbul for peace talks, says Türkiye engages at 'highest level'.
Türkiye plays ‘multifaceted' role in diplomacy—Zelenskyy
Despite concerns over the composition of the Russian delegation, which Zelenskyy said lacks decision-making authority, he confirmed that Ukraine would still take part in the Istanbul talks. / AA
May 15, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed Türkiye’s "multifaceted" role through diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war as Kiev prepares for peace talks in Istanbul with a delegation led by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov.

In a statement on X, Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian delegation's visit to Türkiye began on Thursday with high-level meetings in the capital Ankara.

“We had a very meaningful conversation at the highest level,” he said, referring to his talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"This is a very important signal not only politically, but also personally, in terms of our friendship and Türkiye’s multifaceted support for Ukraine."

He stressed that Türkiye received Ukraine’s senior officials “with a delegation of equal standing -- at the highest level,” noting Ankara’s active involvement in efforts to facilitate negotiations between Ukraine, Russia, and international actors, including the US.

Despite concerns over the composition of the Russian delegation, which Zelenskyy said lacks decision-making authority, he confirmed that Ukraine would still take part in the Istanbul talks.

Recommended
RelatedTRT Global - ‘Historic opportunity’ to start Russia-Ukraine negotiations—Erdogan

“I have decided to send a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul though not in full,” he said.

Zelenskyy’s delegation will remain in Istanbul until Friday.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation, said in a press conference in Istanbul that his team has full authority to discuss all matters necessary for resolving the conflict.

He asserted that the delegation was approved by a presidential decree and prepared during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The goal of direct negotiations with the Ukrainian side is to achieve long-term peace,” Medinsky said, calling for a constructive approach to find common ground.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Venezuela ready for 'armed struggle' against US as Maduro mobilises 2.5M troops
White House vows crackdown on 'left-wing terror' after Kirk killing
Killer vowed to 'take out' Charlie Kirk, FBI chief reveals
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Nepal PM appoints three ministers to interim cabinet ahead of March elections
Russia blames Ukraine for drone breach in Romania, calls it a 'provocation'
Nepal's new prime minister Karki promises to tackle corruption and inequality
Trump urges NATO members to halt Russian oil purchases, vows 50–100% tariffs on China
Israeli troops involved in Gaza genocide, their mothers resist redeployment to fight Netanyahu's war
Gaza genocide casualties 200,000+, military didn't adhere to war rules, admits ex-Israel army chief
Hamas defiant on stance, calls Israel's attack on Qatar a 'direct shot' at Trump's truce plan