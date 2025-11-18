China has claimed that the US-drafted UN Security Council resolution authorising a Board of Peace and an International Stabilization Force in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza did not fully demonstrate Palestinian governance and the two-state solution.
"There is ambiguity in the key issue of post-war arrangement of Gaza in the US resolution and important principles of the Palestinians governing Palestine and the two-state solution have not been fully demonstrated. This is different from China's consistent position. That's why China didn't vote for it," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said during a regular news conference in Beijing on Tuesday.
Beijing supports the UN Security Council on "doing what is necessary to promote a ceasefire, de-escalating the humanitarian crisis, and restarting reconstruction," she said.
"China will continue to take constructive measures and be responsible, and support Palestinian people in the just cause of resuming their legitimate rights, and work relentlessly for just, and lasting solution to the Palestinian question," Mao added.
‘Vague on critical issues’
China's UN Envoy Fu Cong also said in a statement after the vote that the draft resolution is "vague on many crucial issues," including the scope and structure of the International Stabilisation Force.
The UN Security Council on Monday adopted a US-drafted resolution, which stipulates the formation of a Board of Peace and the authorisation of an International Stabilisation Force to oversee governance, reconstruction, and security efforts in Gaza.
China and Russia abstained from the vote.
The US draft came as part of an Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage swap agreement that took effect in Gaza on October 10 based on a 20-point plan presented by President Donald Trump.
Phase one of the ceasefire deal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.
Since October 2023, more than 69,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 170,700 others injured in Israel's genocidal war that reduced the enclave to rubble.