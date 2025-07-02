India’s government has accused social media platform X of allowing posts that "unjustly target" judges and officials, in a case that has put the tech company at odds with New Delhi over content moderation.

The dispute stems from a March post by Indian lawyer Sanjoy Ghose, who said any "Tom, Dick and Harry" could claim to be a lawyer and access sensitive case files.

His post came after he was denied access to legal documents, allegedly due to another lawyer's complaint.

Several government officials viewed the comment as indirectly criticising the judiciary and lodged a case in the Delhi High Court, prompting a broader debate on online speech and censorship.