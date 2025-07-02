BIZTECH
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Delhi court says platform must not be used to "malign" judiciary after officials complain of 'Tom, Dick and Harry' post.
India has ordering X to block over 8,000 accounts, including international news organisations and prominent users. / Reuters
July 2, 2025

India’s government has accused social media platform X of allowing posts that "unjustly target" judges and officials, in a case that has put the tech company at odds with New Delhi over content moderation.

The dispute stems from a March post by Indian lawyer Sanjoy Ghose, who said any "Tom, Dick and Harry" could claim to be a lawyer and access sensitive case files.

His post came after he was denied access to legal documents, allegedly due to another lawyer's complaint.

Several government officials viewed the comment as indirectly criticising the judiciary and lodged a case in the Delhi High Court, prompting a broader debate on online speech and censorship.

The court ruled that X, must ensure its platform is not used to “malign the judiciary or judicial processes,” adding that X “cannot act as an open forum to discuss each and every matter.”

X has denied wrongdoing, saying the platform did not receive any direct request to remove the post and that no law was violated.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has supported the court’s position, arguing that judicial criticism could erode public trust in the legal system.

SOURCE:Reuters
