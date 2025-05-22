As discussions at the fifth Qatar Economic Forum (QEF 2025) in Doha focused on economic growth and geopolitical shifts, former Egyptian Foreign Minister Nabil Fahmy offered a candid assessment of rising global instability and its impact on the world economy.

Speaking to TRT World on the sidelines of the QEF 2025, Fahmy identified the surge in violent conflicts and geopolitical tensions as critical threats not only to peace but to global economic stability.

“The disorder in the world order—the excessive use of violence and force. One example is Europe, with Ukraine. Another is Gaza in the Middle East,” Fahmy said, pointing to two ongoing flashpoints that have reshaped global alliances and economic forecasts.

Citing the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) recent downward revisions in global growth projections— from 3.3 percent to 2.8 percent —he stressed the broader impact of these disruptions.

“As growth decreases, world trade declines, affecting communities everywhere. The international community needs to grow, create more jobs, and lift people out of poverty. That requires the ability to assess the future and focus on building rather than destroying.”

Fahmy, a seasoned diplomat and founding dean of the School of Global Affairs and Public Policy at the American University in Cairo, served as Egypt’s foreign minister from 2013 to 2014. He remains a respected voice on Middle East diplomacy and international strategy.

Gulf economic deals welcomed, but need ‘the right environment’

Fahmy also commented on US President Donald Trump’s recent high-profile visits to the Gulf region – covering Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar – where he announced securing over $2 trillion in investment pledges and other economic deals. While some observers questioned the optics and timing, Fahmy viewed the deals as a broadly positive step—though not without caveats.

“If you look closely, you’ll see parts of these deals were pre-agreed understandings—they take time to negotiate. Some parts were new, and others were MoUs (memorandum of understanding) for the future,” he said.

“Overall, I find them overwhelmingly positive and constructive. But they need to be implemented, and that requires the right environment,” he noted.

Fahmy underscored the inseparable link between politics and economics in ensuring the success of such large-scale regional initiatives. “Politics and economics can’t be separated—you need to work on both simultaneously.”

US-China rivalry: ‘We’ll work with all sides’

The escalating tensions between the United States and China—now extending from trade and technology to ideology—are placing many nations in a geopolitical dilemma. But Fahmy rejected the notion of binary alignment, arguing that countries in the Global South, including in the Middle East, must maintain agency and flexibility.

“There’s a saying: ‘Don’t talk the talk—walk the walk.’ The Americans were the first to say they wanted to pivot away from the Middle East and look towards Asia. So when the world shifts its gaze to Asia, there shouldn’t be complaints,” he said.

Rather than choosing sides, he argued, regional actors must pursue opportunities that align with their own long-term development goals.