Foreign ministers of dozens of countries and representatives of many global forums have called for an end to Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories, and demanded implementation of two-state solution while rejecting US and Israeli plans to ethnically cleanse Palestinians from besieged Gaza.

In a joint statement of Antalya Ministerial Meeting for the implementation of the two-state solution, members on Friday agreed that the Israel-Palestine conflict "is in its worst phase in decades, undermining efforts for the implementation of the two-state solution, the international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter."

"The region has witnessed several cycles of negotiations, international initiatives, escalations and wars. However, the current political deadlock and humanitarian disaster have never been worse," the statement said.

"Despite decades-long discussions between the conflicting parties and international engagement, the two-state solution, which is internationally accepted as the only viable solution to the conflict, has been disregarded."

The three-day Antalya Diplomacy Forum, kicked off on Friday in the southern Turkish city of Antalya and is centered on the theme "Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World."

The meeting on Palestine was attended by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Representatives of the Ministerial Committee on Gaza of the League of Arab States and Organization of Islamic Cooperation, as well as the representatives of Ireland, Norway, Slovenia, Spain, China and Russia with a particular focus on ending Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.

The statement said that the international community's efforts for a just settlement have yielded no results and the ongoing events reflect a long-standing conflict, not a new phase.

"We are convinced that lack of progress towards the implementation of the two-state solution is fundamentally fueling all kinds of extremism and violence, as current developments proved once more. We condemn all forms of violence and terrorism."

Unification of Gaza, West Bank, East Jerusalem

Warning that the unresolved conflicts risk future wars, the statement urged "the parties involved need to engage in genuine, committed talks, including through regional and international mediation."

"Meanwhile, the international community must assume its responsibility to support a political and just solution that brings an end to occupation and the waves of violence in the Middle East," the statement said, noting several efforts to support the implementation of the two-state solution are under way.

Diplomats at the meeting expressed "grave concern over recent developments" in Palestine and condemned the resumption of hostilities in Gaza, "in particular the indiscriminate attacks of Israeli forces resulting in the loss of an extremely high number of civilians and the deliberate destruction of the remaining vital infrastructure."

They urged an immediate, permanent ceasefire per UN resolutions and full implementation of the January 19 ceasefire and detainee release agreement, brokered by Egypt, Qatar, and the US.