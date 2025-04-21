President Donald Trump has stood behind his controversial Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth despite a new scandal over his reported use of messaging app Signal to discuss US strikes on Yemen with his wife and others.

"He's doing a great job," Trump said on Monday, dismissing the reports as "just fake news."

US media reported that Hegseth used Signal to talk about the air strikes against Yemen's Houthis with people not usually involved in such discussions, just weeks after it emerged that he also shared details about the strikes in another Signal chat to which a journalist had been inadvertently added.

The scandals and reports of turmoil inside the Pentagon are a blow to the newly minted defense secretary, a former Fox News co-host nominated by Trump despite having no high-level military experience and no background in running large organizations.

However, Hegseth was defiant, blaming the media.

"This is what the media does. They take anonymous sources from disgruntled former employees and then they try to slash and burn people and ruin their reputations," Hegseth said at the White House, adding: "Not going to work with me."

Multiple Democratic lawmakers have said it is time for Hegseth to go.

"Trump's Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has now leaked classified military plans TWICE -- this time through a unsecured Signal chat on a personal device to friends and family. He's a walking national security disaster and needs to resign or be fired," said Representative Jim McGovern.

Senators Mark Warner, Andy Kim and Elissa Slotkin all called for Hegseth to quit, with the latter saying: "If he cared about the institution he's leading, he should man up, acknowledge he's a distraction to the military's mission, and resign."

