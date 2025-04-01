Fierce clashes were reported between the Sudanese army and its rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the strategic city of El-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan state in southern Sudan.

A military source told Anadolu Agency that the army inflicted heavy losses on RSF's troops and equipment, forcing them to flee positions on Tuesday.

Witnesses said clashes with heavy weapons erupted in the western areas of El-Obeid in the early hours of Tuesday, but calm was later restored to the city.

The RSF is yet to comment on the army’s announcement.

The city recently endured intensified artillery shelling by RSF militants, resulting in fatalities and casualties.