Sudanese army advances in southern Sudan amid RSF heavy losses
Clashes erupt in key southern city as army forces RSF retreat amid mounting territorial gains. With over 130,000 feared dead since the war began, the UN warns of an escalating humanitarian catastrophe across Sudan.
A view of the damage surrounding Al-Shaab Teaching Hospital following intense clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces in Khartoum, Sudan, on March 29, 2025. / Anadolu Agency
April 1, 2025

Fierce clashes were reported between the Sudanese army and its rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the strategic city of El-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan state in southern Sudan.

A military source told Anadolu Agency that the army inflicted heavy losses on RSF's troops and equipment, forcing them to flee positions on Tuesday.

Witnesses said clashes with heavy weapons erupted in the western areas of El-Obeid in the early hours of Tuesday, but calm was later restored to the city.

The RSF is yet to comment on the army’s announcement.

The city recently endured intensified artillery shelling by RSF militants, resulting in fatalities and casualties.

Humanitarian catastrophe

The army announced Thursday it had cleared the last RSF pockets in Khartoum, after regaining control of the capital’s airport, security headquarters and several neighbourhoods in the east and south for the first time since April 2023.

In recent weeks, the territorial control of the RSF has been shrinking rapidly in favour of the army across several states, including Khartoum, Al-Jazira, White Nile, North Kordofan, Sennar, and Blue Nile.

The army and RSF have been fighting a war since April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 14 million others, according to the UN and local authorities. Research from US universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

The international community and the UN have called for an end to the war, warning of an impending humanitarian catastrophe as millions face famine and death due to food shortages.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
