The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has filed a class-action lawsuit in federal court against the Trump administration, alleging the unlawful revocation of legal status for hundreds of international students across the US.

"The consequences of Defendants’ unilateral and unlawful termination are dire," the ACLU attorneys wrote, according to a report by The Hill late Saturday.

Filed by multiple ACLU affiliates, the suit argues that students – many in the middle of their academic terms – were stripped of their F-1 visas without due process, placing them at risk of deportation and academic failure.

"Plaintiffs and the class face immigration detention and deportation… severe financial and academic hardship… (and) are not able to obtain their degrees and work pursuant to the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program."

Around 1,100 students from more than 170 institutions have been impacted since late last month, with cases involving both student protesters against Israel’s war on Gaza and individuals with prior criminal records.

'Severely disrupted educational opportunities'

"Defendants’ unilateral and unlawful terminations have severely disrupted the educational opportunities of students … simply trying to obtain, often at considerable expense, an education in the US while following all the rules," the ACLU added.

In response, Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told The Hill: "The American Civil Liberties Union appears far more interested in protecting foreign students than the civil liberties and safety of Americans. They should consider changing their name."