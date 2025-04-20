WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
US rights group sues Trump administration to protect international students' visas: report
American Civil Liberties Union lawsuit cites students stripped of visas, degrees, legal status without due process.
US rights group sues Trump administration to protect international students' visas: report
Amol Sinha, executive director at ACLU of New Jersey, on the day of a hearing on the detention of Palestinian activist and Columbia University graduate student Mahmoud Khalil, outside the Federal Courthouse in Newark, NJ, US., March 28, 2025. / Reuters
April 20, 2025

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has filed a class-action lawsuit in federal court against the Trump administration, alleging the unlawful revocation of legal status for hundreds of international students across the US.

"The consequences of Defendants’ unilateral and unlawful termination are dire," the ACLU attorneys wrote, according to a report by The Hill late Saturday.

Filed by multiple ACLU affiliates, the suit argues that students – many in the middle of their academic terms – were stripped of their F-1 visas without due process, placing them at risk of deportation and academic failure.

"Plaintiffs and the class face immigration detention and deportation… severe financial and academic hardship… (and) are not able to obtain their degrees and work pursuant to the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program."

Around 1,100 students from more than 170 institutions have been impacted since late last month, with cases involving both student protesters against Israel’s war on Gaza and individuals with prior criminal records.

'Severely disrupted educational opportunities'

"Defendants’ unilateral and unlawful terminations have severely disrupted the educational opportunities of students … simply trying to obtain, often at considerable expense, an education in the US while following all the rules," the ACLU added.

In response, Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told The Hill: "The American Civil Liberties Union appears far more interested in protecting foreign students than the civil liberties and safety of Americans. They should consider changing their name."

Recommended

"When you break our laws and advocate for violence and terrorism, that privilege should be revoked," she added.

RelatedUS universities urge int'l students to return before Trump inauguration

However, numerous students targeted for deportation strenuously deny that they broke any laws, let alone advocated violence or terrorism.

Their lawyers also point out that their visas were revoked without due process or a chance to contest the allegations against them, which is a bedrock of American law.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said last month that over 300 student visas had been revoked and the number was "climbing daily."

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce declined to provide specific figures but said visa revocations occur "every day in order to secure our borders and to keep our community safe."

Students have filed related legal actions in Wisconsin, Montana, and New Hampshire, obtaining temporary restraining orders that currently shield them from deportation.

RelatedMy university is targeting students like me for protesting against Israel

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
In Doha, Rubio thanks Qatar, but in Israel, Netanyahu vows attacks
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Palestine hails Luxembourg’s pledge to recognise statehood
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Israel has committed 'genocide' in Gaza - UN Commission of Inquiry
Israel committing genocide in Gaza to 'destroy Palestinians' — UN report
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Rubio warns Hamas to accept ceasefire as bombs pound Gaza City
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack
UN relief chief warns of 'normalisation' of rising attacks on aid workers