The State Department has declined to address comments from an Israeli minister who called for the annexation of at least some parts of besieged Gaza.

Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said on Friday the US is "in a dynamic where there are diplomatic conversations happening," adding that Washington is "still working to implement ceasefires and dealing with issues and questions regarding what can happen on the ground when there's still hostilities and still conflict."

During a press briefing, she said talk of annexation "is a distraction to move past the nature of what's going on now."

"It's interesting that we can continue to keep in our minds the nature of what's in front of us, which is still to stop the wholesale slaughter of people, the use of other individuals as human shields, the general chaos that causes, and the fact that there are ways to stop it," she said.

"Others, perhaps they want us to always talk about something else, to get people distracted about that thing so you stop looking at what is the thing that we need to deal with immediately," she added.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz on Friday ordered the Israeli forces to occupy more of Gaza after expelling Palestinian residents as Israel resumes its genocide on the blockaded enclave. The Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported Katz ordered the further occupation of Palestinian areas in Gaza under the pretext of protecting Israeli soldiers and communities near Gaza.

"The more Hamas insists on refusing to release the hostages, the more land it will lose, which will be annexed to Israel," KAN quoted Katz as saying.

He added that the Israeli military operation in Gaza "will escalate until all hostages held by Hamas are freed."