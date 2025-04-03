Qatar has condemned and rejected allegations that it made "financial payments" to undermine efforts by Egypt and mediators in talks between Hamas and Israel for a ceasefire in Gaza.



"The State of Qatar strongly condemns the statements published by some journalists and media outlets alleging that Qatar has made financial payments to undermine the efforts of Egypt or any of the mediators involved in the ongoing negotiations between Hamas and Israel," Qatar’s International Media Office said in a statement on Thursday.

It affirmed that "these allegations are baseless and serve only the agendas of those who seek to sabotage the mediation efforts and undermine relations between nations," it added.

The charges represent a new development in the misinformation campaign that is attempting to divert attention from the humanitarian suffering and perpetuate the politicisation of the war, the statement added.

Doha "remains committed to its humanitarian and diplomatic role as a mediator between the relevant parties to end this devastating war and is working closely with Egypt in our efforts to achieve a lasting ceasefire and protect civilian lives," it stressed.

Qatar also praised Egypt's crucial role, highlighting daily collaboration to ensure successful joint mediation for regional stability.

