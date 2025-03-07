Hamas condemned Israel’s continued closure of Gaza’s border crossings, calling it an “extension of the ongoing genocide” against Palestinians in the besieged enclave and a "war crime" that necessitates international intervention.

“Tightening the siege on Gaza, closing the crossings for the sixth day in a row, and preventing the entry of humanitarian aid are forms of genocide that has not ceased against our people,” said Hamas spokesperson Abdul Latif al Qanou in a statement on Friday.

He added: “Israel’s policies of starvation and collective punishment are a blatant violation of international and humanitarian laws, and a war crime that the world must stop and hold its perpetrators accountable.”

Qanou renewed calls for the international community and human rights organizations to “compel the Israeli occupation to open the crossings, allow humanitarian and medical aid into Gaza, and end the suffering of Palestinians in the Strip.”

Israel halted the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza on Sunday as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to start negotiations on the second phase of a ceasefire deal between Tel Aviv and Hamas.