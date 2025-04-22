The Israeli government shared and then deleted a social media post offering condolences over the death of Pope Francis, without saying why, though an Israeli newspaper linked the decision to the late pontiff's criticism of the war in Gaza.

The verified @Israel account had posted on Monday a message on social media platform X that read: "Rest in Peace, Pope Francis. May his memory be a blessing", alongside an image of the pope visiting the Western Wall in Jerusalem.

The Jerusalem Post quoted officials at the Foreign Ministry as saying that the pope had made "statements against Israel" and that the social media post had been published in “error”.

The foreign ministry, which social media platform X states on its website is linked to the verified @Israel account, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Francis, who died on Monday aged 88, suggested last November that the global community should study whether Israel's war in Gaza constitutes a genocide of the Palestinian people, in some of his most explicit criticism yet of Israel's conduct in its offensive that began in October 2023.

Related TRT Global - Pope Francis, an outspoken advocate of Palestinians

Silence on Pope’s passing

In January, the pope also called the humanitarian situation in Gaza "shameful", prompting criticism from Rome's chief Jewish rabbi, who accused Francis of "selective indignation".