WAR ON GAZA
Why is Israel hell-bent on its occupation of the Netzarim Corridor?
Israel resumes ground assault in Palestine’s Gaza, reoccupying central “Netzarim Corridor”
Producer: Nurdan Erdogan Gokhan, Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk / TRT World
March 20, 2025

“Netzarim Corridor” — a zone Israel withdrew from under the last ceasefire — is now partly under Tel Aviv’s control.

But what’s its strategic importance for Israel?

Bisects Gaza’s north and south

Seized through killing of Palestinians, demolishing of homes near refugee camps, neighbourhoods

  • ●Used as an Israeli military zone during the war, enables ground assaults and surveillance

  • Blocks displaced Palestinians from returning to northern Gaza

SOURCE:TRT World
