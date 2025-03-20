March 20, 2025
“Netzarim Corridor” — a zone Israel withdrew from under the last ceasefire — is now partly under Tel Aviv’s control.
But what’s its strategic importance for Israel?
● Bisects Gaza’s north and south
●Seized through killing of Palestinians, demolishing of homes near refugee camps, neighbourhoods
●Used as an Israeli military zone during the war, enables ground assaults and surveillance
● Blocks displaced Palestinians from returning to northern Gaza
SOURCE:TRT World