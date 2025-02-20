Friday, February 21, 2025

2300 GMT — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed the military to expand incursions and attacks on the Palestinians of occupied West Bank after a series of explosions on buses close to Tel Aviv, in which no casualties were reported.

The Israeli police earlier said there had been explosions on three buses in two Israeli suburbs outside Tel Aviv and that four explosive devices had been found. Local media reported the explosions had occurred on buses in depots and were empty.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the explosions. Netanyahu met with the defense minister, head of the military and spy agency Shin Bet and the police commissioner following the explosions, his office said.

2300 GMT — Israel claims body returned from Gaza is not Bibas mother

One of four bodies returned from Gaza to Israel is not captive Shiri Bibas, the Israeli military has claimed after identifying the remains of her two sons handed over by Hamas.

"The additional body is not that of their mother, Shiri, nor that of any other Israeli hostage," a military statement said.