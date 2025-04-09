The European Union will launch its first countermeasures against US President Donald Trump's tariffs next week, the bloc's members agreed, joining China and Canada in retaliating and escalating a global trade conflict.

The approval on on April 9 came on the day that Trump's "reciprocal" tariffs on the EU and dozens of countries took effect, including massive 104 percent duties on China, extending his tariff onslaught and spurring more widespread selling across financial markets.

The 27-nation bloc faces 25 percent import tariffs on steel and aluminium and cars as well as the new broader tariffs of 20 percent for almost all other goods under Trump's policy to hit countries he says impose high barriers to US imports.

The European Union will put in place duties mostly of 25 percent on a range of US imports from next Tuesday in response specifically to the US metals tariffs. The bloc is still assessing how to respond to the car and broader levies.

Related EU slams 'unjustified' Trump tariffs, vows tough response

The US imports include maize, wheat, barley, rice, motorcycles, poultry, fruit, wood, clothing and dental floss, according to a document. They totalled about 21 billion euros ($23 billion) last year, meaning the EU's retaliation will be against goods worth less than the 26 billion euros of EU metals exports hit by US tariffs.

They are to enter force in stages — on April 15, May 16 and a final stage on almonds and soy beans on December 1.