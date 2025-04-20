INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
2 min read
Zelenskyy suggests 30-day halt to strikes on civilian infrastructure to Russia
Russia's refusal of such a step 'will be proof that it intends to continue doing only those things which destroy human lives and prolong the war,' says Ukraine's president.
Zelenskyy suggests 30-day halt to strikes on civilian infrastructure to Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a briefing in Kiev, Ukraine, April 17, 2025. / AP
April 20, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday proposed to Russia a 30-day halt to strikes on civilian infrastructure.

"Ukraine proposes to cease any strikes using long-range drones and missiles on civilian infrastructure for a period of at least 30 days, with the possibility of extension," Zelenskyy said in a statement on X.

The Ukrainian president's proposal comes amid a 30-hour unilateral Easter ceasefire declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday.

In response, Zelenskyy said his country would be mirroring Russia’s actions, adding that Kiev proposes extending the pause “if a complete ceasefire truly takes hold.”

The ceasefire began at 6:00 pm Moscow time and will continue until Monday midnight, though both sides have accused each other of violating it.

Recommended

In his latest update concerning the ceasefire, Zelenskyy claimed that Russia violated the ceasefire declared by Putin more than 2,000 times.

"In practice, across all main frontline directions, Russia has failed to uphold its own promise of ceasefire. And almost an entire day wasn’t enough for Russia to respond to our Ukrainian proposal for a full ceasefire – starting now, from Easter, and lasting 30 days," Zelenskyy further said.

He added that Russia's rejection of such a step "will be proof that it intends to continue doing only those things which destroy human lives and prolong the war."

RelatedTRT Global - Russia-Ukraine war: US 'would welcome' extension of ceasefire

SOURCE:АА
Explore
Could Israel's attack jeopardise Qatar’s longstanding role as a mediator in global conflicts?
By Kazim Alam
‘We will not be deterred’: Gaza flotilla remains resilient in the face of Israeli threats
By Zeynep Conkar
How Argentina's Javier Milei went from anti-corruption campaigner to embattled president
By Sadiq S Bhat
As snapback sanctions loom, Iran caught between defiance and diplomacy
By Yusef Jalali
Inspection or no inspection? Iran, IAEA differ on access to nuclear facilities
A global treaty to drastically cut plastic use was within reach. Then the US scuttled it
By Kazim Alam
Trump 'assured' Qatar that Israel won't attack again, says White House
By Baba Umar
Türkiye and Armenia edge closer to normalisation as delegations set to meet at border
By Murat Sofuoglu
Did the US approve Israeli strikes on Hamas peace negotiators in Qatar?
'New historic phase' of relations starts with Syria: Russia
Britain welcomes complicity: Herzog’s visit exposes a hollow foreign policy
By Ahmed Najar
US endgame in Venezuela: Combating cartels or pursuing Maduro government's ouster?
By Noureldein Ghanem
Israel, Türkiye, and the challenge of Syria’s post-war stability
By Ahmet Arda Sensoy
Trump approved Navy SEAL mission that killed North Koreans and nearly sparked nuclear clash — NYT
Rubio ramps up Ecuador support while calling Venezuela's Maduro 'fugitive of American justice'
Mexico considering imposing tariffs on China under 'Plan Mexico' initiative