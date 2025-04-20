Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday proposed to Russia a 30-day halt to strikes on civilian infrastructure.

"Ukraine proposes to cease any strikes using long-range drones and missiles on civilian infrastructure for a period of at least 30 days, with the possibility of extension," Zelenskyy said in a statement on X.

The Ukrainian president's proposal comes amid a 30-hour unilateral Easter ceasefire declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday.

In response, Zelenskyy said his country would be mirroring Russia’s actions, adding that Kiev proposes extending the pause “if a complete ceasefire truly takes hold.”

The ceasefire began at 6:00 pm Moscow time and will continue until Monday midnight, though both sides have accused each other of violating it.