BIZTECH
2 min read
China deploys robot antelope to monitor Tibet’s 'wildlife ecosystem'
China has extended its controversial surveillance to Tibet’s wilderness using an AI-driven robot antelope to observe endangered species.
China deploys robot antelope to monitor Tibet’s 'wildlife ecosystem'
Analysts and human rights campaigners accuse Beijing of deploying "grey-zone" tactics against countries around the Tibetan plateau. / Reuters
August 12, 2025

To the wolves of Tibet, China's first “robot antelope” may look as appetising as the real herds that roam the rugged tundra, but the "creature" is part of Beijing's growing surveillance that now even reaches into its most remote places.

Its doe-like eyes and thick brown fur make the robotic ruminant nearly indistinguishable from the real antelope as the 5G- and AI-integrated imposter scans the Hoh Xil plateau with its sensors, footage from China's state news agency Xinhua shows.

Developed by Xinhua, the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Hangzhou-based DEEP Robotics, the robot antelope is equipped with 5G connectivity and artificial intelligence vision systems, enabling real-time monitoring of the migration, feeding and mating behaviours of the endangered species endemic to Tibet.

RelatedTRT Global - Tibetan glacial lake drainage triggered deadly flood in Nepal, climate body says

China’s investments in Tibet

Recommended

China is offering its robotics industry tens of billions in subsidies and was host to the 2025 World Robot Conference, which wrapped up on Tuesday.

5G arrived in Tibet in 2019, according to Chinese government documents, and the southwestern region reached 1 million users by 2022. With the completion of a 5G base station in the town of Gogmo in late 2023, every district in Tibet was covered, state media reported.

Beyond transmitting live images and tracking data on rare antelope species, Tibet's 5G infrastructure now supports a growing range of AI applications — from small drones that can operate in areas impenetrable to radar, to telemedicine consultations and smart yak herding technologies, according to Chinese state media reports.

China has invested heavily in Tibet, boosting the at times restive region's role in President Xi Jinping's flagship Belt and Road infrastructure initiative by strengthening its trade ties with Central Asia, while also tightening surveillance over its population and extending Beijing's digital footprint towards neighbouring rival India.

RelatedTRT Global - China gifts Tibetan glacier water to climate-threatened Maldives
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks
Google to blur satellite images in South Korea
'Blackmail', 'trade war' — Brazil, China, India denounce US tariffs in emergency BRICS summit
US inks minerals deal with Pakistan: statement
Türkiye's leading technology festival Teknofest returns to Istanbul next week
Economic globalisation is 'irresistible trend of history', China's Xi tells BRICS summit
Türkiye's EV maker Togg debuts new sedan in Germany, eyes European expansion
India’s chief economic adviser warns Trump’s 50 percent tariffs could cut GDP by up to 0.6 percent
Chinese agency assigns AAA rating to US-blacklisted Russian oil giant Gazprom
Trump warns foreign firms after arrests of South Korean workers at Georgia plant
Israel’s ex-Shin Bet chief involved in plot to kidnap German heiress’s children
Seoul says talks for the release of South Koreans in the US immigration raid have concluded