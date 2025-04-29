A former head of Israel’s Shin Bet security agency has accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of abandoning hostages in Gaza and clinging to power for his personal gain.

"The truth is that our hostages in Gaza have been abandoned in favor of the government’s messianic ideology and by a prime minister in Benjamin Netanyahu who is desperate to cling to power for his own personal gain," Ami Ayalon said in an op-ed published in the Guardian on Tuesday.

“Our government is undermining the democratic functions of the state to shore up and protect its own power. It is forcing us into a perpetual war with no achievable military objectives, which can only result in more loss of life and hatred.”

Ayalon said 70 percent of the Israeli public agrees that there must be "a comprehensive end to the war in return for bringing our hostages home, and an election as soon as possible so that this government can be replaced."

The former security chief cited that thousands of military and intelligence personnel have signed petitions and letters demanding an end to the Israeli war on Gaza in return of Israeli captives.

Petitions for hostage return and end of war

According to the latest Israeli figures, nearly 150,000 Israelis have signed petitions demanding the return of hostages from Gaza and ending the war.

"We need our friends from outside Israel to express their support for the Israeli people and not an extremist government committed to unravelling the fabric of the state," Ayalon said.