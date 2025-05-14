Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha have discussed efforts to establish a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war and achieve lasting peace.

Fidan met with Sybiha on Wednesday in Antalya, southern Türkiye, on the sidelines of an informal NATO foreign ministers meeting, said Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan underlined Türkiye's readiness to provide all kinds of support – including hosting mediation and peace talks, which is set to do in Istanbul on Thursday – to help achieve peace in Ukraine.

For his part, Sybiha said he thanked his Turkish counterpart for his invitation to Türkiye, and that he informed him about the latest developments on the front line in Ukraine and in terms of diplomacy.

"The epicentre of world diplomacy is now in Türkiye, which is playing an active mediation role. We appreciate it," Sybiha said on X, noting they had a thorough conversation about ways to advance "meaningful peace process."

'Unconditional readiness for full, durable ceasefire'

"I reaffirmed Ukraine’s commitment to peace, our immediate and unconditional readiness for a full and durable ceasefire, as well as our offer of the highest-level direct meeting between Ukraine and Russia," he added.