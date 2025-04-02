Global financial markets have been rocked by President Donald Trump's announcement of sweeping tariffs, targeting China and the European Union in particular, with the risk of undermining the international economy.

Trump laid out the new measures after Wall Street stock markets had closed. But his announcement still rippled through the markets that were open at the time, sending stock futures and bond yields lower, while gold surged to a new record high.

As the evening progressed, US futures fell sharply, with the Dow Jones dropping 2.4 percent at around 2345 GMT, the Nasdaq index plunging 4.2 percent, and the broader futures index for the S&P 500 falling 3.5 percent.

Wall Street has largely suffered from Trump's various trade announcements in recent weeks.

"The silver lining for investors could be that this is only a starting point for negotiations with other countries, and ultimately, tariff rates will come down across the board," Northlight Asset Management's Chris Zaccarelli wrote in a note to clients.

"But for now, traders are shooting first and asking questions later," he added.

The share price of technology companies whose components are produced abroad also fell sharply, with Apple losing 7.4 percent after-hours, Nvidia falling 5.2 percent and TSMC declining 5.9 percent.

Futures markets are typically much more volatile than the regular indices.

Asian markets down

The clothing sector was also hit especially hard, with a particularly heavy bill for China, where products will be hit by an additional duty of 34 percent from April 9, and Vietnam, where the new "reciprocal" rate will be 46 percent.

Brands whose clothes are partly made in China or Vietnam were sharply lower, with Gap down 8.5 percent after hours, Ralph Lauren falling 7.3 percent, and Nike losing 7.1 percent.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index initially dipped more than 4 percent, but recovered slightly. It was down 2.9 percent at 34,675.97.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1.4 percent to 22,887.03, while the Shanghai Composite index edged less than 0.1 percent lower, to 3,348.67.