At least 44 people were killed and 13 injured in a “deliberate strike against civilians” in southwestern Niger, Interior Minister Mohamed Toumba said on state television.

The assault in the village of Fonbita in the rural commune of Kokorou happened when gunmen identified as members of Daesh (Islamic State in the Greater Sahara ISGS) stormed a mosque, targeting worshippers.

Toumba said the attack left four of the 13 who were wounded in critical condition. The ministry condemned the assault as a "cowardly and inhumane act" and vowed to intensify efforts to combat terrorism in the region.

The Nigerien government declared 72 hours of national mourning beginning Saturday to honour the victims. Flags will fly at half-mast across the country, and public events are expected to be subdued as the nation grieves.

The southwestern region of Niger, particularly areas near the borders with Mali and Burkina Faso, has seen a surge in violence in recent years, with militants groups exploiting instability to carry out deadly raids on villages and security forces.



The attack underscores the security challenges facing the Sahel nation, despite efforts by the government and international partners to curb the insurgency.