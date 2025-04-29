BIZTECH
2 min read
Big banks post huge profit despite Trump tariff scare
While Deutsche and HSBC announced positive earnings for the first quarter, they warned that the outlook looks uncertain amid geopolitical challenges.
Big banks post huge profit despite Trump tariff scare
Another banking giant HSBC posted the first quarter profit of $9.5 billion before tax. / AP
April 29, 2025

Two of the largest banks in the world have reported sharp jumps in profits for the first three months of the year, boosted by higher-than-expected revenues.

Germany's biggest lender Deutsche Bank reported on Tuesday that net profit attributable to shareholders came in at 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion) in the first quarter, up 39 percent from the same period last year.

Earnings were up across all sectors, contributing to the group's "best quarterly profit for 14 years", chief executive Christian Sewing said.

"We are very happy with first-quarter results which put us on track for delivery on all our 2025 targets," Sewing said.

Another banking giant HSBC posted the first quarter profit of $9.5 billion before tax.

Recommended

At the same time, its CEO warned of uncertainty in a global economy jolted by sweeping US tariffs.

The pre-tax profit represented a $3.2 billion decrease from the same period last year, with the firm attributing the drop mainly to disposals of its business in Canada and Argentina, a statement said.

In a section characterising the current outlook, HSBC noted "protectionist trade policies, creating volatility in both economic forecasts and financial markets".

The comment was a thinly veiled reference to the onslaught of tariffs recently unleashed by US President Donald Trump on most countries around the world, including several of Washington's key trading partners.

SOURCE:AFP, REUTERS
Explore
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks
Google to blur satellite images in South Korea
'Blackmail', 'trade war' — Brazil, China, India denounce US tariffs in emergency BRICS summit
US inks minerals deal with Pakistan: statement
Türkiye's leading technology festival Teknofest returns to Istanbul next week
Economic globalisation is 'irresistible trend of history', China's Xi tells BRICS summit
Türkiye's EV maker Togg debuts new sedan in Germany, eyes European expansion
India’s chief economic adviser warns Trump’s 50 percent tariffs could cut GDP by up to 0.6 percent