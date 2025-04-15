The chief of Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has declared the establishment of a government rivalling the official administration aligned with the army, while the army announced more advances in western Omdurman as the war rolls into its third year.

"On this anniversary, we proudly declare the establishment of the Government of Peace and Unity, a broad coalition that reflects the true face of Sudan," Mohamed Hamdan Daglo said in a statement on Telegram on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Sudanese army announced that it had advanced in western Omdurman and regained control of three areas and a camp from the RSF.

In a statement, the Sudanese army claimed that it is continuing its sweeping successes in western Omdurman, saying, "Our forces today managed to crush and destroy the RSF militia."

The territories of Al-Safwa, Al-Hilla Al-Jadida, the village of Al-Safirah, and the Konan camp, as well as the area's remaining limited pockets, are being cleared of RSF militia forces, according to the army.

The statement also noted that the army has also "destroyed several RSF combat vehicles, killed dozens of their fighters, and is pursuing the rest."

