Iran and the US will meet in Oman on Saturday for indirect high-level talks, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, brushing off Donald Trump's suggestion they will engage in direct talks.

"Iran and the United States will meet in Oman on Saturday for indirect high-level talks," Araghchi said on X on Monday.

"It is as much an opportunity as it is a test. The ball is in America's court," he added.

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump said Monday that the US is engaged in "very high-level" talks with Iran over Tehran's nuclear programme, adding the negotiations are "in Iran's best interests."

Trump has repeatedly threatened to pursue military action against Iran if a deal can't be reached and repeated the threats again on Monday, saying Tehran "is going to be in great danger" if the talks fail.