US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has expressed concern that the latest spate of violence by illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank could spill over and undermine US-backed peace efforts in Gaza.

"I hope not," Rubio told reporters after a meeting of the Group of Seven foreign ministers in Canada, when asked whether the occupied West Bank events could endanger the Gaza ceasefire.

"We don't expect it to. We'll do everything we can to make sure it doesn't happen."

Escalated Violence