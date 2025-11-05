EUROPE
2 min read
EU opens 'special channel' with China for rare earth supplies
An EU official says Brussels is continuing to press Beijing for faster processing of the remaining cases while simultaneously working to diversify supply.
EU opens 'special channel' with China for rare earth supplies
China is the world's leading producer of the minerals used to make magnets. / AP
November 5, 2025

The European Union has established a "special channel" of communication with Chinese authorities to secure the flow of rare earth materials vital for EU industries, EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic said.

The move follows China’s export controls on rare earths, which raised concerns in Europe after their introduction earlier this year about potential disruptions to the production of electric vehicles, wind turbines and other technologies that depend on permanent magnets.

A series of deals with Europe and the US later eased the supply crunch, while the European Union, the US and others are also racing to build alternatives to the Chinese rare earth supply chain.

Sefcovic said on Wednesday he had discussed the issue directly with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao several times, stressing that poorly managed export procedures could have a "very negative impact on production and manufacturing in the EU".

Sefcovic was speaking in Kuwait, where he was attending the 2025 GCC-EU Business Forum.

Brussels and Beijing agreed to prioritise applications from European companies, and through the new channel, officials on both sides are working together to review and fast-track export permits for rare earth materials, he said.

RECOMMENDED

According to Sefcovic, European firms have submitted around 2,000 applications to Chinese authorities since the controls came into force, with just over half already approved.

He said Brussels was continuing to press Beijing for faster processing of the remaining cases, while simultaneously working to diversify supply by developing new sources in Europe, including from rare-earth and magnet production in Estonia.

On Tuesday, the EU Commission said EU and Chinese officials had discussed general licences to ease the export of rare earths, to match the kind of licences the United States says it secured from China.

China is the world's leading producer of the minerals used to make magnets, which are crucial to the auto, electronic and defence industries.

RelatedTRT World - Beijing's rare earths control is 'China versus the world' — US

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida