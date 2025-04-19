Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus has hosted separate high-level meetings with his Malaysian and Palestinian counterparts as part of the inaugural gathering of the Group of Parliaments in Support of Palestine, held in Istanbul.

The initiative, spearheaded by Türkiye’s Grand National Assembly, seeks to strengthen global parliamentary solidarity with the Palestinian people and pressure Israel to end its military operations in Gaza.

Türkiye and Malaysia reaffirm shared vision

Following talks with Johari Abdul, Speaker of Malaysia’s House of Representatives, Kurtulmus described the meeting as productive and forward-looking on Saturday.

“We strongly emphasised our solidarity with the Palestinian cause, and also expressed our determination to further advance parliamentary relations between Türkiye and Malaysia,” he said in a statement shared on X.

Kurtulmus praised Malaysia’s growing diplomatic presence in Asia and described the country as a "valued partner" in regional and global efforts.

He said Abdul’s visit would help deepen Türkiye-Malaysia ties while enhancing the international voice for Palestinian rights.

The Turkish speaker also welcomed Malaysia’s support for multilateral parliamentary engagement, stressing the need to expand the platform beyond Muslim-majority nations to involve parliaments worldwide.