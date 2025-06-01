WORLD
1 min read
Polls open in Poland's presidential runoff
Trzaskowski, Nawrocki face off in high-stakes race after close first-round results.
Polls open in Poland's presidential runoff
Voting began at 7 a.m. local time and will end at 9 p.m., when an Ipsos exit poll is expected. / Photo: AP
June 1, 2025

Voting began Sunday in Poland’s presidential runoff election, with nearly 29 million registered voters choosing between liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski and conservative nationalist Karol Nawrocki in what has become quite a tight race.

Polls opened at 7 am local time and will close at 9 pm, according to the country's National Electoral Commission.

The runoff was triggered after neither candidate secured more than 50 percent in the first round on May 18, which saw a turnout of 67.31 percent.

Trzaskowski, 53, narrowly led the first round with 31.36 percent of the vote, followed closely by Nawrocki, 42, who garnered 29.54 percent of support.

Recommended

The outcome of this election is expected to have significant implications for Poland's political direction and its relationship with the European Union.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit