Former US president Joe Biden has returned to the national spotlight for the first time since leaving the White House, defending Social Security and accusing President Donald Trump's administration of gutting the critical programme.

Delivering his first public remarks since leaving office in January, Biden addressed a national conference of Advocates, Counselors and Representatives for the Disabled in Chicago on Tuesday, warning that Trump has "taken a hatchet" to the Social Security Administration (SSA).

"In fewer than 100 days, this new administration has done so much damage and destruction. It's kind of breathtaking," said the 82-year-old Democrat.

"They've taken a hatchet to the Social Security Administration, pushing an additional 7,000 employees out the door, including the most seasoned career officials. Now they're getting ready to push more out the door."

"Why are these guys taking aim at Social Security now?" he said. "They're following that whole line from tech startups — 'move fast, break things.' Well, they're certainly breaking things. They're shooting first and aiming later."

Presidential historian Timothy Naftali said it was important for Biden to speak out about Social Security, precisely because of his age.

"I understand why some Democrats would like Biden to fade away," Naftali said. "But a very important part of the Democratic base remains older people on Social Security, and Joe Biden has always been their champion."

'Sacred promise'