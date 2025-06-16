Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stepped up diplomatic efforts to defuse the escalating Israel-Iran conflict, holding phone calls on Monday with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Erdogan reiterated Türkiye’s readiness to help de-escalate tensions, warned of the dangers of a wider regional war, and urged all sides to return to dialogue and diplomacy.

In his phone call with Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian, Erdogan discussed the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. Erdogan said Türkiye is ready to play a facilitating role to help de-escalate the conflict and support a return to nuclear negotiations, according to the Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

The Turkish leader noted that he has been in contact with various leaders amid the ongoing conflict. Erdogan also emphasised the importance Ankara places on preserving peace and stability in the region.

Phone call with Putin

Erdogan also held a phone conversation with Putin to discuss the escalating Israel-Iran conflict and broader regional issues.

The Turkish President warned that the cycle of violence triggered by Israel’s attacks on Iran threatens the security of the entire region, and criticised Israel’s disregard for international law, describing it as a clear threat to the global order.

Erdogan stressed the urgent need for diplomacy, emphasising that the region cannot endure another war.

Highlighting Türkiye’s active diplomatic efforts, the Turkish leader underscored that resolving the issues with Iran requires dialogue and urged all parties to promptly return to the negotiating table.