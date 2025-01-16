President-elect Donald Trump is often referred to as an agent of chaos. He has threatened allies with the annexation of land and vowed to use economic force to nudge Canada into becoming the 51st US state.

He also wants to curb the number of immigrants, considered a major engine of economic growth, while imposingunusually high tariffs on imports from countries like China that make everyday goods affordable for the average US consumer.

In theory, his antics should have sent investors scurrying for cover. After all, smart money takes flight whenever military adventurism, trade barriers and labour market chaos appear on the horizon.

But the opposite seems to be happening in the US.

The US currency is growing from strength to strength. The dollar’s value against major global currencies is hovering at atwo-year high.

The rally in the dollar started in September when Trump’s chances of winning a second term became apparent. Its upward movement has continued ever since, according to the US Dollar Index, a measure of the dollar’s value relative to a basket of major currencies.

The surge in the dollar’s value means international investors continue to view it as a safe haven. Its demand is rising as individuals and companies around the world remain eager to convert their holdings into dollars.

Their assumption is that the dollar’s value will keep rising against other currencies under Trump’s presidency.

The euro lost 4.9 percent against the dollar in recent times. The declines in the values of the pound sterling and Chinese yuan against the dollar were 5.2 percent and one percent, respectively.

Experts, however, have a counterintuitive explanation why Trump’s unconventional take on key economic matters is strengthening the dollar.

The expected turbulence in the US economy in the coming days is actually a source of strength for the dollar.

“Tariffs and some of the other policies (like) mass deportations would add upward pressure to prices and wages in the US, which would mean… higher interest rates,” Yougesh Khatri, an associate fellow at British think tank Chatham House, tells TRT World.

Increasing tariffs on imports and deporting foreign workers will make the prices of everyday items expensive in the US. In order to tame that inflation, the US central bank will have to increase interest rates.

In turn, a higher interest rate will make the US currency more attractive for global investors.

The prospect of higher inflation in the US is, therefore, a driver of the dollar’s growing international demand.

Tariffs, immigration and tax cuts

There are three core economic-policy agenda items of the Trump administration: higher tariffs, fewer immigrants, and lower taxes. Each one of these creates inflation, according to Thierry Wizman, a currencies strategist at global financial firm Macquarie.

Trump’s expected policy and its potentially inflationary implications are the “main driver of recent dollar gains”, Wizmansaid.