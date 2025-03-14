Turkish National Defence Minister Yasar Guler has urged the PKK terrorist organisation and all its branches operating under different names or in different regions to disband and “unconditionally surrender their weapons.”

“It is noteworthy, although late, that the terrorist organisation … has come to understand that terrorism cannot lead to anything, that it has run its course, and that it has no choice but to disband,” Guler said, speaking at a ceremony on Saturday.

"In this context, issues not mentioned in the text, such as a ceasefire, should not be brought up. Such a thing is absolutely out of the question,” he added.

Pointing out that Türkiye’s counterterrorism efforts have been at the top of the country's agenda for many years, Guler stressed that the Turkish Armed Forces continue to fight with “great determination against any threat to the country's unity and integrity, and have successfully carried out the tasks entrusted to it.”

Ankara’s ultimate goal is to end terrorism and eradicate any threats to the country, he said, adding: “There will be no tolerance for the sabotage, abuse, or prolongation of the process, and a cautious and rational approach will be adopted."

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.

No retreat on security matters

In a separate statement made on a television programme on Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's chief adviser, Akif Cagatay Kilic, emphasised that Ankara has not “abandoned, taken a step back, or come to a different point regarding our security and the future of Syria.”