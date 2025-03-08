The Syrian Defence Ministry and General Security Administration have regained control over most areas that had been destabilised in recent days by deposed Assad regime remnants, according to official media reports.

“We have restored control over most areas that were affected by the crimes and chaos caused by remnants of the former regime,” official Syrian news agency SANA quoted an unnamed Defence Ministry source as saying on Saturday.

In coordination with the General Security Administration, the ministry has closed roads leading to the restive coastal region "to maintain order, prevent further violations, and ensure the gradual return of stability,” according to the source.

Additionally, a General Security Administration source told SANA that over 200 stolen vehicles have been recovered from the city of Jableh in the coastal Latakia province and surrounding areas.

These vehicles were taken by opportunists exploiting the instability caused by the actions of the former regime’s loyalists, the source said. The source also confirmed that "a significant number of looters" have been arrested.

SANA reported that security forces seized "various weapons and ammunition" in a hideout used by the former regime’s remnants in Latakia without providing further details.

Earlier on Saturday, intense clashes erupted between Syrian government forces and remnants of the ousted Assad regime after they targeted hospitals in the northwestern city of Latakia.

"The remnants of the fallen regime have launched an attack on the National Hospital in Latakia, and public security forces are countering it,” SANA quoted a security source in Latakia as saying.