Trump picks Saudi Arabia for his 1st foreign trip since returning to White House: Report
The US president previously hinted at plans to visit the country if they ‘put up a trillion dollars to American companies’.
Donald Trump steps off from Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, March 30, 2025. [AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana]
March 31, 2025

US President Donald Trump is planning to travel to Saudi Arabia in May on his first foreign trip since returning to the White House, the Axios news website reported.

Planning for the trip is ongoing as the Trump administration works to resume a ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas and to get Hamas to release more hostages, it said on Sunday.

Trump had told reporters on March 6 that he would likely visit Saudi Arabia "over the next month and a half."

"I am going to Saudi Arabia. Normally, you would go to the UK first. Last time I went to Saudi Arabia. They put up $450 billion," he said.

"This time, I said I will go if you put up a trillion dollars to American companies. Meaning the purchase over four years of a trillion dollars. They agreed to do that. So I am gonna be going there," he added.

The current plan is for Trump to travel to Saudi Arabia in mid-May, said a US official and a source familiar with the matter.

SOURCE:AA
