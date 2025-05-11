WORLD
Protests against Islamophobia held across France
Protests were held in various cities, including the capital Paris, as well as Marseille and Lyon, to condemn rising Islamophobia.
Protest Against Islamophobia in France. / AA
May 11, 2025

Protests have been held in various cities across France on Sunday, in response to the growing Islamophobia in the country.

The protests were sparked by the fatal stabbing of Aboubakar Cisse at Hatice Mosque in the town of La Grand-Combe, Gard region on April 25.

The attacker, identified as Olivier H., a French citizen of Bosnian origin, stabbed Cisse dozens of times and filmed the assault on a phone while shouting insults against Islam.

His death triggered widespread outrage among the Muslim community in the country.

To voice opposition against the increasing Islamophobia in French media and politics, demonstrations took place in major cities, including the capital Paris, Marseille, and Lyon.

‘Stop Islamophobia’

In Paris, protesters gathered at Bastille Square at 2 p.m. local time, marching toward Nation Square.

Demonstrators criticised French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau's policies targeting migrants and Muslims.

The protesters were holding signs, reading "Islamophobia kills. The state and media contribute to it. Let's resist" and "Retailleau, Aboubakar's blood is on your hands."

They also chanted slogans such as "Stop Islamophobia," "Paris against fascism," and "No to Islamophobia."

Protesters called for justice for Cisse. Many attendees carried Palestinian flags and wore keffiyehs, expressing solidarity with Palestinians.

France's systemic Islamophobia drives Muslim women out — report

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
