WORLD
2 min read
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Hakan Fidan says Israeli attacks threatening regional security, efforts to establish stability in Syria, should end immediately
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Turkish foreign minister expresses concern over Israeli attack on Syria / Reuters
July 16, 2025

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has expressed concern over Israel's attacks that targeted southern Syria and the capital Damascus in a phone call with his Syrian counterpart Asaad Hassan al Shaibani, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Fidan said Israel’s attacks targeting southern Syria and Damascus are a cause for concern.

He said that the interventions threatening regional security and efforts to establish stability in Syria should end immediately.

Fidan also underscored the importance of all relevant parties making efforts to restore peace in Syria.

Turkish top diplomat also held a phone conversation with US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack, who also serves as the US ambassador to Türkiye.

Fidan, while speaking with Barrack, urged that Israel’s attacks targeting Syria, and the clashes in southern Syria should be stopped.

He also talked with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi over the phone.

Recommended

Israel launched air strikes on Damascus on Wednesday, targeting Syria’s Defence Ministry and areas near the presidential palace.

The strikes came as Israel resumed attacks in southern Syria’s Suwayda province, warning they will continue unless Syrian forces withdraw.

The Syrian army had deployed troops to the area to restore order after clashes between armed Druze and Bedouin groups killed at least 30 people.

​​​​​​​The Israeli army claims the military actions are meant to protect the Druze minority.

RelatedTRT Global - One killed, 18 injured as Israel launches new air strikes on Syrian capital

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan