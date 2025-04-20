The US State Department said it would welcome the extension beyond Sunday of a one-day Easter ceasefire declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin even as the Kremlin said earlier there was no order for an extension.

Both Russia and Ukraine accused each other of breaking the ceasefire. Putin announced a one-day ceasefire in Ukraine until midnight Moscow time (2100 GMT) on Sunday.

"We have seen President Putin's announcement of a temporary ceasefire due to Easter. We remain committed to achieving a full and comprehensive ceasefire," a State Department spokesperson said in an emailed statement on Sunday.

"As we assess their seriousness in this instance, we would welcome it extending beyond Sunday."

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned of the escalation risk of the three-year-old war launched by Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbor and said he wants to end the war.

However, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday Washington will walk away from efforts to broker a peace deal unless there are clear signs of progress soon.