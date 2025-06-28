The legal battle over US President Donald Trump's move to end birthright citizenship is far from over despite the Republican administration's major victory on Friday limiting nationwide injunctions.

Immigrant advocates are vowing to fight to ensure birthright citizenship remains the law as the Republican president tries to do away with more than a century of precedent.

The top court's ruling sends cases challenging the president's birthright citizenship executive order back to the lower courts.

But the ultimate fate of the president's policy remains uncertain.

Here's what to know about birthright citizenship, the Supreme Court's ruling and what happens next.

What does birthright citizenship mean?

Birthright citizenship makes anyone born in the United States an American citizen, including children born to mothers in the country illegally.

The practice goes back to soon after the Civil War, when Congress ratified the Constitution's 14th Amendment.

"All persons born or naturalised in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States," the amendment states.

Thirty years later, Wong Kim Ark, a man born in the US to Chinese parents, was refused re-entry into the US after traveling overseas. His suit led to the Supreme Court explicitly ruling that the amendment gives citizenship to anyone born in the US, no matter their parents' legal status.

It has been seen since then as an intrinsic part of US law, with only a handful of exceptions, such as for children born in the US to foreign diplomats.

Trump's executive order, signed in January seeks to deny citizenship to children who are born to people who are living in the US illegally or temporarily. It's part of the hardline immigration agenda of the president, who has called birthright citizenship a "magnet for illegal immigration."

Trump and his supporters focus on one phrase in the amendment — "subject to the jurisdiction thereof" – saying it means the US can deny citizenship to babies born to women in the country illegally.

A series of federal judges have said that’s not true and issued nationwide injunctions stopping his order from taking effect.

"I've been on the bench for over four decades. I can’t remember another case where the question presented was as clear as this one is. This is a blatantly unconstitutional order," US District Judge John Coughenour said at a hearing earlier this year in his Seattle courtroom.

In Greenbelt, Maryland, a Washington suburb, US District Judge Deborah Boardman wrote that "the Supreme Court has resoundingly rejected and no court in the country has ever endorsed" Trump's interpretation of birthright citizenship.