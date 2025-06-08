WORLD
Skydiving plane with 20 on board crashes in Tennessee
Pictures on social media show a small, white plane with its nose buried into the grass and its tail broken off behind it.
The Federal Aviation Administration says it is investigating the incident. Photo: X/@IntelPointAlert / Others
June 8, 2025

No one was killed but several people were injured and taken to hospital Sunday when a skydiving plane carrying 20 passengers and crew crashed in the US state of Tennessee, authorities said.

A twin-engine plane used for skydiving expeditions crashed shortly after midday in Tullahoma, south of Nashville, according to local and federal officials.

"There were no casualties," city spokesman Lyle Russell said in a statement.

He said a total of 20 passengers and crew were onboard the DeHaviland DH-6 Twin Otter when it crashed at the Tullahoma Regional Airport at around 12:30 pm (1730 GMT).

"Three were sent for medical treatment via helicopter and one sent by ground transport for more serious injuries to local hospitals," he said, adding that "other minor injuries were treated by first responders on scene".

Russell said that "no ground facilities or airport facilities were damaged and there were no injuries reported from the ground".

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was investigating the crash, while the Tennessee Highway Patrol said on X that its troopers were assisting police at the scene.

Images posted on social media by the highway patrol showed a small, white plane with blue trim with its nose buried into the grass and its tail and a wing broken off behind it, with police vehicles with flashing lights parked nearby.

SOURCE:AFP
