TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Shehbaz Sharif 'profoundly' touched by Erdogan’s 'strong expression of support and unwavering solidarity'.
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistan is proud of its "long-standing, time-tested, and abiding" fraternal ties with Türkiye," Sharif said. / AA
May 13, 2025

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has lauded Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his role in promoting peace in South Asia, following Islamabad's military standoff with India.

"I was profoundly touched by my dear brother, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for his strong expression of support and unwavering solidarity with Pakistan," Sharif wrote on X on Tuesday.

Pakistan, he added, is proud of its "long-standing, time-tested, and abiding" fraternal ties with Türkiye that have “grown stronger with each new challenge.”

“Constructive role, concerted efforts”

"I am particularly grateful for His Excellency’s (Erdogan) constructive role and concerted efforts in promoting peace in South Asia," said Sharif.

Recommended

"May the bonds between Pakistan and Türkiye continue to grow stronger as we work together to build a bright and prosperous future for our two countries and their peoples.”

Tensions rocketed between India and Pakistan, including an exchange of missiles and drones last week, following an attack by unidentified gunmen which left 26 people dead, mostly Indian tourists, on April 22 in Indian-administered Kashmir.​​​​​​​

The hostilities ended after the US mediated a ceasefire between the two South Asian neighbors, which has remained in effect since last weekend.

Explore
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit